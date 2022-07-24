Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Reuters / Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
picture of the day

Japan fans

3 Comments

Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Greg Allen (left) signs autographs for members of a visiting youth baseball team from Japan before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

© Reuters,

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

When they're not in Japan, mask becomes an almost invisible accessory...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Greg Allen? Dude’s been with 4 teams in 4 years. Cmon now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Shog,make he like to play the field , baseball ,I hear talk show talk host talk about baseball,it usually about an Unhappy player,I bet lots of sports fan tune out ,my first time hearing about him,

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Iconic Torii Gates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog