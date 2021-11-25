Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kawase appointed UNESCO goodwill ambassador

PARIS

Japanese film director Naomi Kawase, winner of several Cannes awards, holds an appointment letter as UNESCO goodwill ambassador as UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay looks on at the organization's headquarters in Paris. Kawase is the first Japanese woman to take the position, and the fifth Japanese to be appointed to the role. She was appointed in recognition of her film work focusing on the stories of women across the generations. "I believe my role is to shed light on people who have not been talked about across the world and depict them on the world stage," Kawase said. Azoulay, a former French culture minister, lauded Kawase for promoting diversity among people and cultures. Kawase has been engaged in a UNESCO project that supports young African female filmmakers.

