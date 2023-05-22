Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Japan-Korean friendship

2 Comments

Japanese and South Korean people participating in a parade replicating a diplomatic mission from the Joseon dynasty on the Korean Peninsula to Japan's Tokugawa shogunate during the Edo period pose for a photo after arriving in Tokyo's Hibiya Park on Tuesday, after departing Seoul on April 1 for the over 1,000-kilometer journey. The biennial event that began in 2007 to deepen friendly ties between the two countries on a nongovernmental basis resumed after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Kyodo

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

"Japan-Korean friendship"

I'm pretty sure the Cambridge Dictionary cites this as an example within their definition of oxymoron.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Well, I think it's nice. We need a bit more of this in the world.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Historical Parks That Will Take You Back In Time

GaijinPot Blog

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo