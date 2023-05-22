"Japan-Korean friendship"

Japanese and South Korean people participating in a parade replicating a diplomatic mission from the Joseon dynasty on the Korean Peninsula to Japan's Tokugawa shogunate during the Edo period pose for a photo after arriving in Tokyo's Hibiya Park on Tuesday, after departing Seoul on April 1 for the over 1,000-kilometer journey. The biennial event that began in 2007 to deepen friendly ties between the two countries on a nongovernmental basis resumed after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

