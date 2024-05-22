Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, left, meet at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday. The two leaders agreed to promote cooperation in various sectors as Tokyo seeks to boost relations with ASEAN members amid China's growing assertiveness in the region. They agreed to collaborate in several areas, including decarbonization, digitalization, cybersecurity capabilities, and economic security to enhance supply chains.© AP
Japan-Malaysia meeting
©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Superfast SIMs for expats & tourists
Explore Japan without limits with Mobal. Stay connected with reliable SIMs and eSIMs, with solutions for both expats and tourists. Get a real Japanese phone number from the best Japan SIM service for English-Speakers - it’s easy to use, there are no contracts, and delivery is free! Join Mobal today.
No Comment
Login to comment