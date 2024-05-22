 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Franck Robichon/Pool via AP
picture of the day

Japan-Malaysia meeting

0 Comments

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, left, meet at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday. The two leaders agreed to promote cooperation in various sectors as Tokyo seeks to boost relations with ASEAN members amid China's growing assertiveness in the region. They agreed to collaborate in several areas, including decarbonization, digitalization, cybersecurity capabilities, and economic security to enhance supply chains.

© AP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog