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Japan Prize award ceremony

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Emperor Naruhito speaks at the Japan Prize award ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday. Each year, the Japan Prize Foundation confers the Japan Prize on scientists who have made creative and dramatic achievements in the global scientific and technological fields and who have contributed significantly to realizing peace and prosperity for all humanity.

Cynthia Dwork, Ph.D. (USA), the winner in the field of Electronics, Information, and Communication, and Shizuo Akira, Ph.D. (Japan) and Zhijian “James” Chen, Ph.D. (USA), the winners in the field of Life Science, were in attendance at the award ceremony, and each field was awarded 100 million yen together with a certificate and a medal.

The winners of the 2026 Japan Prize were recommended by approximately 16,000 prominent scientists and engineers from around the world and decided by a rigorous examination taking about one year.

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