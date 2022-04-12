Japan Prize ceremony

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attend the Japan Prize presentation ceremony in Tokyo on Wednesday. The ceremony this year included winners for 2020 and 2021. Recipients (below), included from right to left: Hungarian-American biochemist Katalin Kariko, American physician-scientist Drew Weissman and American scientist Christopher Field. Kariko and Weissman won the prizes for the achievement of their research into the development of mRNA vaccine. Field won for contributions to estimation of global biospheric productivity and climate change science using advanced formulas based on observation.

© AP