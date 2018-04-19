Japan wins Women's Asian Cup

Japanese defender Saki Kumagai is presented with the trophy after her team won the AFC Women's Asian Cup Finals match against Australia at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman, Jordan, on Friday. Japan won back-to-back Women's Asian Cup trophies Friday with a 1-0 victory over Australia in the tournament final. Japan and Australia faced each other in their final Group B match last week, a 1-1 draw that earned both teams qualification to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

