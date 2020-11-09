A group of Japanese nationals gather on the streets of Scranton, Pa, to show their support for President Donald Trump on Monday© AP
Japanese Trump supporters
©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.
A group of Japanese nationals gather on the streets of Scranton, Pa, to show their support for President Donald Trump on Monday© AP
3 Comments
Login to comment
Kaerimashita
Japanese nationals or US citizens of Japanese ORIGIN?
rainyday
Wow, three of them. Seems about right.
garypen
It sounds better than "a couple of Trump supporters", I suppose.
mariasjapan
Seriously?
soulfruits
stupid is as stupid does!
zichi
Not Japanese nationals since Japan does not officially recognise dual nationality. Japanese-Americans most likely and there are Asian Trump supporters, blacks and Hispanic too.