Image: AP/Rebecca Droke
picture of the day

Japanese Trump supporters

Katie Mimura, left, and Hisako Kaneko, right, who traveled from Japan to show support for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, walk outside before a rally at Ed Fry Arena in Indiana, Pa, on Monday.

I’m guessing these folk would have just LOVED the Axis governments in WW2. Is it possible that we humans are genetically wired to love either democracy or dictatorships? How else can one ignore or justify the evil Trump has done? Even people inside the echo chamber made up of FOX, X, Breitbart, Newsmax and whatever Japanese right wing platforms there might be, still can’t avoid the fact that he is a convicted felon who lies as he breathes, counts racists and murderous dictators amongst his friends and led an insurrection back in 2020.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

