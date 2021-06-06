Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP
picture of the day

Judo champs

Gold medalist Ai Shishime, second left, of Japan, silver medalist Ana Perez Box, left, of Spain, bronze medalists Fabianne Kocher of Switzerland and Gefen Primo, right, of Israel pose with their medals during the awarding ceremony of women's 52kg category of the World Judo Championships in Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena, Budapest, Hungary, on Monday.

So international sport events taking place all over the world.

Athlets traveling to different countries to participate.

But I guess these girls didnt wear masks during fighting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

