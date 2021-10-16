Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
picture of the day

Judo gold

1 Comment

Koga Wakana of Japan poses with her gold medal after defeating Melanie Legoux Clement during the women's 48kg final match at the Grand Slam Paris 2021 Judo tournament in Paris on Saturday.

© AP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

I was hoping she'd be smiling under that mask, but her eyes make it obvious she isn't.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog