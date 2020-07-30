Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Kabuki comeback

Body temperature checks and hand sanitizing are shown to the media at the entrance of the Kabukiza Theater in Tokyo on Friday. The kabuki venue will reopen to the public on Saturday, following a five-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Very professionally done and organized. I love this side of Japan, so quick to adapt.

Very professionally done and organized. I love this side of Japan, so quick to adapt.

Except for the failure to comprehend that the virus can be transmitted from a person showing no symptoms, which makes removes any assurance a temperature check may give.

The kabuki venue will reopen to the public on Saturday, following a five-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Interesting time, being that Tokyo is in middle of a massive spike in cases that blows away the initial wave of cases which was what caused this theatre to close in the first place.

