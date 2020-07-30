Body temperature checks and hand sanitizing are shown to the media at the entrance of the Kabukiza Theater in Tokyo on Friday. The kabuki venue will reopen to the public on Saturday, following a five-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.© Kyodo
Kabuki comeback
Simian Lane
Very professionally done and organized. I love this side of Japan, so quick to adapt.
divinda
Except for the failure to comprehend that the virus can be transmitted from a person showing no symptoms, which makes removes any assurance a temperature check may give.
Interesting time, being that Tokyo is in middle of a massive spike in cases that blows away the initial wave of cases which was what caused this theatre to close in the first place.