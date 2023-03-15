Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kagoshima welcome

Silversea Cruises, a leading ultra-luxury cruise line, has returned to sailing in Japanese waters after almost three years, with the Silver Muse arriving in Kagoshima on Wednesday during a 14-day voyage. Silver Muse, which accommodates 596 guests, was welcomed in a celebratory manner by local government officials and port authorities. The ship will also visit Kanazawa, Niigata, Akita, Hokkaido, Tokyo and then finally Osaka.

