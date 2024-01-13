Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Photo: Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP
picture of the day

Kamikawa on the move

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is welcomed at Hamburg City Hall by First Mayor of Hamburg Peter Tschentscher, in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday. Germany is the 8th stop on Kamikawa's trip since she left Japan on Jan 5. She has visited Ukraine, Poland, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United States and Canada to affirm bilateral relations. the Netherlandsthe Netherlandstthe Netherlands, Canada and the United States affirm bilateral cooperation, the government said Thursday.

