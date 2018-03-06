Shinto female attendants walk past votive paper lanterns at Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo on Wednesday. Kanda Myojin is the home shrine of the Kanda Festival, one of Tokyo's top Shinto festivals.© AP
Kanda Myojin shrine
©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Shinto female attendants walk past votive paper lanterns at Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo on Wednesday. Kanda Myojin is the home shrine of the Kanda Festival, one of Tokyo's top Shinto festivals.© AP
1 Comment
Login to comment
nandakandamanda
Nanda! I kanda like that shot!