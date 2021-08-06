Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
picture of the day

Kayak kings

4 Comments

From left: Max Rendschmidt, Ronald Rauhe, Tom Liebscher and Max Lemke of Germany celebrate their gold medal finish in the men's kayak 500-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

© AP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

They look very similar to the guys in a photo at Tokyo Tower on a tourism see Tokyo site.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

They look pretty tough. Seems like a great sport.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

They look very similar to the guys in a photo at Tokyo Tower on a tourism see Tokyo site.

Annnnd ??..

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Congratulations!!” to Team Germany’s ‘captains of the high seas’ on plundering their share of Tokyo’s GOLD.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

5 Incredible Mountains to Hike in Japan

GaijinPot Blog