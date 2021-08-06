From left: Max Rendschmidt, Ronald Rauhe, Tom Liebscher and Max Lemke of Germany celebrate their gold medal finish in the men's kayak 500-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.© AP
Kayak kings
©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.
From left: Max Rendschmidt, Ronald Rauhe, Tom Liebscher and Max Lemke of Germany celebrate their gold medal finish in the men's kayak 500-meter final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.© AP
4 Comments
Login to comment
ShinkansenCaboose
They look very similar to the guys in a photo at Tokyo Tower on a tourism see Tokyo site.
Reckless
They look pretty tough. Seems like a great sport.
Kentarogaijin
Annnnd ??..
snowymountainhell
“Congratulations!!” to Team Germany’s ‘captains of the high seas’ on plundering their share of Tokyo’s GOLD.