Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
picture of the day

Keeping cool

1 Comment

A woman uses a portable fan around her neck to keep cool in the heat in Tokyo on Wednesday.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

hmmm blowing hot air into your face doesn't seem to make sense when your outside in the heat. Another gadget on the market trying to make bank from covid-19 monger.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

Shosenkyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #91: A Never Ending Rainy Season

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: How To Use Taxis

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Giving Birth In Japan: A Lengthy Yet Salubrious Hospital Stay

Savvy Tokyo

9 Tips for a More Eco-Responsible Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog