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Khan and Koike

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London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike meet at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building on Thursday. Khan is on an official visit to Tokyo to strengthen ties between the two cities.

© Reuters

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What an absolutely toxic individual this man is. I hope he is here to gain advice and not offer. He has made such a mess of London.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Both should exchange ideas on how to tackle rising food prices and expensive housing.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

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