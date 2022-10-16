Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
picture of the day

Koike looking for tourists

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, surrounded by security guards and officials, arrives at a shopping street in Ueno to observe foreign tourists visiting the area.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

to observe foreign tourists visiting the area.

On what purpose?

What will happen to that tourist will they check passport or zaryu card?

