Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP
picture of the day

Kono's creative mask design

3 Comments

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono wears a face mask with Japanese motifs as he waits for U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, the top U.S. official on North Korea, to arrive for a bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Friday.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Reminds me of the stylish aprons that the Sumo wrestlers wear. Good show. Smart politically too, to get your mug in the news.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Choice of a New Generation

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Where do I get one?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo