Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
picture of the day

Koreans protest

Members of civic groups hold signs during a rally to oppose the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, near a building which houses the Japanese Embassy, in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. The signs read "We oppose releasing treated radioactive water from Fukushima."

© AP

The water collected at said facilities has been released little by little. It's from this point on that requires caution. Taking the kids to the beach this summer and the next 250,000 summers will be something to be concerned about. This will affect the sushi market, seafood retailers, marine life as a whole and the populace. The comment that this will have little to no effect is a huge misconception and a flat out lie. Nonetheless TEPCO and the Japanese Government will never take accountability for their decisions and actions.

