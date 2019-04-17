Photo: DAVID P MOORE picture of the day Lazing about Today 06:28 am JST 1 Comment Yui the hippo and a crow enjoy the warm weather at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo on Thursday. © Japan Today ©2019 GPlusMedia Inc. Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019 If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday! July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort Buy Now Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019 If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday! July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort Buy Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment Aly Rustom Today 07:50 am JST That's me on my day off 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
1 Comment
Login to comment
Aly Rustom
That's me on my day off