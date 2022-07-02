Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Yusuke Harada/REUTERS
picture of the day

LDP campaign speech

3 Comments

Kentaro Asahi, a candidate for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, waves to the crowd Sunday in Tokyo's Ginza district during his campaign speech for the July 10 upper house election.

© Reuters

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

People actually stand and watch this crap? Good lord.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

And in the heat yesterday too. A third of the speech is yoroshiku onegai shimasu.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just the right angle and focal length to make it look like a lot of people are present...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog