The Toyota TS050 Hybrid No8 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team driven by Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland, Kabuki Nakajima of Japan and Fernando Alonso of Spain, left, races ahead of the Toyota TS050 Hybrid No7 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team driven by Michael Conway of Britain, Samui Kobayashi of Japan and Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina, during the 86th 24-hour Le Mans endurance race, in Le Mans, western France, Saturday. See story here.

