Photo: REUTERS/REUTERS/Issei Kato
picture of the day

Legend of Honda

Honda Motor Co unveils the partially self-driving Legend sedan in Tokyo on Thursday, becoming the world's first carmaker to sell a vehicle equipped with new, certified level 3 automation technology. Lease sales of the level 3 flagship Legend will be limited to 100 in Japan, at a retail price of 11 million yen.

The Legend's "Traffic Jam Pilot" system can control acceleration, braking and steering under certain conditions. Once the system is activated, a driver can also watch movies or use the navigation on the screen, helping to mitigate fatigue and stress when driving in a traffic jam, Honda said in a statement.

It can alert the driver to respond when handing over the control, such as vibration on the driver's seatbelt, the carmaker said. And if the driver continues to be unresponsive, the system will assist with an emergency stop by decelerating and stopping the vehicle while alerting surrounding cars with hazard lights and the horn, it added.

