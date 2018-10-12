Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon picture of the day Liberty lady Today 04:08 am JST 0 Comments A replica of the Statue of Liberty is pictured at Odaiba in Tokyo on Saturday. © Reuters ©2018 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now Phone Number & UNLIMITED Data A no-contract SIM service available to everyone for Y4,500/month. Free Worldwide Delivery or Free Collection in Japan. Mobal.com Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment