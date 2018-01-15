Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: RUXANDRA FLOREA
picture of the day

Life is sweet

2 Comments

A limited pop-up cupcake shop called CharLotte ✕ KIRIKO LOUNGE opened Tuesday in Tokyo's Omotesando area for the Valentine’s Day season. The shop is located in Q's spot OMOHARA and is the result of a collaboration between Lotte Co (the creators of “Charlotte” chocolates) and KIRIKO LOUNGE. Customers can enjoy six kinds of original and cute cupcake tea sets everyday until Feb 28, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Looks tasty.

Valentine’s Day season is coming.

