Image: James Rogers
picture of the day

Lift-off

A great egret takes flight off the shore of the Yada River in Nagoya. Egrets are a common sight in the fall in the area as they migrate to warmer areas.

Beautiful shot.

Here’s a question. Which ones have black feet and yellow beaks, and which have yellow feet and black beaks?

Egrets - I've had a few, but then, too few to mention.

