A great egret takes flight off the shore of the Yada River in Nagoya. Egrets are a common sight in the fall in the area as they migrate to warmer areas.© Japan Today
Lift-off
nandakandamanda
Beautiful shot.
Here’s a question. Which ones have black feet and yellow beaks, and which have yellow feet and black beaks?
Laguna
Egrets - I've had a few, but then, too few to mention.