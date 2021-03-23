Live streaming

Colorful carp streamers flutter at Tokyo Tower on Wednesday. The carp streamers, called koinobori in Japanese, are put up to celebrate Chidren's Day which is celebrated every May 5.© Japan Today
Monty
I plan something special with my son on that day.
I like all these special celebration days in Japan.