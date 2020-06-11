Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Long wait

A rickshaw puller waits for tourists near Sensoji Temple in Asakusa, Tokyo, on Friday.

© AP

