Aina Oki from Japan performs her contemporary variation during the final of the 46th Prix de Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday. Launched in 1973, the Prix de Lausanne is an international dance competition for young dancers aged 15 to 18. Closing the six-day event, prizes are awarded to the best of 21 finalists consisting of scholarships granting free tuition in a world-renowned dance school or dance company.

© Japan Today