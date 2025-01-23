 Japan Today
Image: AP/Hiro Komae
picture of the day

Lots of belts

Japanese champion Naoya Inoue arrives to defend his title for the unified WBC IBF and WBO super bantamweight world title at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Friday. See story here.

© AP

Then won convincingly by knocking out the Korean.

An easy day at the office for Inoue.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

