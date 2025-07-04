Image: Masa picture of the day Lotus blossom Today 05:33 am JST Today | 05:34 am JST 0 Comments A lotus flower is seen at Ueno Shinobazu pond in Tokyo on Saturday. © Japan Today ©2025 GPlusMedia Inc. How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time). Learn More Join teamLab! Innovate through Art Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment