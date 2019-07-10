Lucky cats

A visitor takes pictures of beckoning cat figurines at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. According to a centuries-old legend provided by the temple, Gotokuji, a Buddhist temple located in the quiet neighborhood of Setagaya, is the birthplace of beckoning cats, the famous cat figurines that are widely believed to bring good luck and prosperity to home and businesses. Some visitors come just to snap a few photos, while others make a trip to the temple to pray and make wishes.

© AP