The interior of a luxury N700s Tokaido shinkansen bullet train. The new train, operated by Central Japan Railway Co, will commence commercial service in July 2020 linking Tokyo with Osaka.© Kyodo
Luxury travel
3 Comments
zichi
Very nice, great comfort levels.
ano
The picture look like the seats are in Green Class. The Gran Class seats are usually (or always?) covered in leather/leatherette material. Wondering if JR Rail Pass is applied on these new trains?
JohnDigsJapan
Ano, if the JRP isn't allowed on the GranClass on JR East trains, ypu have to pay full fare minue base fare, you think they're going to allow the pass on these JR Tokai trains? Remember, it's the N700 and I'm sure they'll use them for the Nozomi service first, making your point moot.