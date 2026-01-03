Japanese macaques gather at a hot spring in the snow at Jigokudani Monkey Park in Yamanouchi, Nagano Prefecture, on Sunday. The macaques spend long periods resting close together during the coldest days of the season, part of their daily winter routine in this mountainous region of central Japan.© Reuters
Macaque meeting
©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.
Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected
Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.
Read more about the two-day route that offers a blueprint for discovering Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit.
No Comment
Login to comment