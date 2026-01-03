 Japan Today
Image: Emilio Espejel / Hans Lucas via Reuters
picture of the day

Macaque meeting

0 Comments

Japanese macaques gather at a hot spring in the snow at Jigokudani Monkey Park in Yamanouchi, Nagano Prefecture, on Sunday. The macaques spend long periods resting close together during the coldest days of the season, part of their daily winter routine in this mountainous region of central Japan.

© Reuters

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

