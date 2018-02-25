"Geiko" apprentices, known as "maiko," entertain visitors at a plum blossom festival in Kyoto on Sunday.© Japan Today
Maiko march
Chuichi Hashimura
Feeling spring is coming soon.
Ganbare Japan!
Absolutely beautiful picture! I'll have some tea here, Maiko-san. Sadly, these unique festivals are attracting more and more foreign tourists, which make it harder for locals to attend, due to hotel overbooking and overcrowding on transport.
Toasted Heretic
As this particular sector of the Japanese entertainment has faltered over the years, it can only be a good thing that foreign interest is helping it survive.
A pity that some onlookers in Kyoto (foreign and domestic) feel the need to grab at the girls for their photo opportunities, though.