Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Maiko march

3 Comments

"Geiko" apprentices, known as "maiko," entertain visitors at a plum blossom festival in Kyoto on Sunday.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

3 Comments
Login to comment

Feeling spring is coming soon.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Absolutely beautiful picture! I'll have some tea here, Maiko-san. Sadly, these unique festivals are attracting more and more foreign tourists, which make it harder for locals to attend, due to hotel overbooking and overcrowding on transport.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

As this particular sector of the Japanese entertainment has faltered over the years, it can only be a good thing that foreign interest is helping it survive.

A pity that some onlookers in Kyoto (foreign and domestic) feel the need to grab at the girls for their photo opportunities, though.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Goryokaku

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping

Nishiki Market

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Food & Drink

Recipe: Homemade Gyoza

Savvy Tokyo

It’s a Long Way to the Top: Starting a Band in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Make a Career of Translating your Favorite Japanese Manga, Movies, TV and more with JVTA

GaijinPot Blog