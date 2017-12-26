Photo: AP/Shizuo Kambayashi picture of the day Making memories Today 06:00 am JST 2 Comments A couple poses for a wedding photograph in front of Tokyo Station on Tuesday. © AP ©2017 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Holiday Campaign Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports MK TAXI View More Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations Real Estate Japan Inc. Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment Osaka_Doug Today 08:27 am JST Nice idea! The red accessories are look refreshing indeed. It would be great to hear more about the story too. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) kurisupisu Today 08:34 am JST They must be freezing.... 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Osaka_Doug
Nice idea! The red accessories are look refreshing indeed. It would be great to hear more about the story too.
kurisupisu
They must be freezing....