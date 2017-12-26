Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Shizuo Kambayashi
picture of the day

Making memories

2 Comments

A couple poses for a wedding photograph in front of Tokyo Station on Tuesday.

© AP

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Nice idea! The red accessories are look refreshing indeed. It would be great to hear more about the story too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They must be freezing....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Uncategorized

Gourmet Specials on weekends only

Insight Japan Today

9 Onsen in Kansai Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Japan’s best Mojito for ¥300!

300Bar Next

Lifestyle

The Holiday Dilemma: With Whom and Where To Spend them With Family

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week in Japan Dec. 25-31, 2017

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Shinnyo-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

12 Of Tokyo’s Best Restaurants And Bars For 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE