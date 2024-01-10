Mars invasion

It was a full house Thursday night as 38-year-old, Hawaii-born Bruno Mars opened the first of seven sold-out concerts at the Tokyo Dome. From 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., Mars positively thrilled his 50,000 enthusiastic fans as they sang along and grooved to all of his biggest hits together with his dancing band, The Hooligans. A dazzling light show drenched the stage with rhythmic and hypnotic bursts along with pyrotechnics that added thunder along with an explosion of gold confetti.

