Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Photo: Kamasami Kong
picture of the day

Mars invasion

0 Comments

It was a full house Thursday night as 38-year-old, Hawaii-born Bruno Mars opened the first of seven sold-out concerts at the Tokyo Dome. From 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., Mars positively thrilled his 50,000 enthusiastic fans as they sang along and grooved to all of his biggest hits together with his dancing band, The Hooligans. A dazzling light show drenched the stage with rhythmic and hypnotic bursts along with pyrotechnics that added thunder along with an explosion of gold confetti.

© AP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nagasaki Nomozaki Dinosaur Park

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Yufu

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best 7 Destinations In Japan’s Least Popular Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu Railway History Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Izumi Crane Observation Center

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Offbeat Museums

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

19 Freshly Awarded Michelin Stars Lighting Up Tokyo’s Dining Scene

Savvy Tokyo

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog