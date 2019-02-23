Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Marunouchi line gets new train

3 Comments

A new red train makes its debut on the Marunouchi subway line at Tokyo's Ogikubo subway station on Saturday. The train features a round motif to symbolize maru, or round.

the train dorks are going to love this...

Looking forward to checking it out. Interesting that they've gone back to a predominantly red exterior, reminiscent of the rail stock from a few decades ago.

J transit system ranks among the top in the world : clean, punctual, efficient, safe.

