Matcha boom in Iran

Two young Iranian women receive cups of matcha green tea latte during an event in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday. Popularized through social media and cafes in major cities like Tehran, matcha is seen not just as a drink but as a lifestyle choice, representing mindfulness, fitness, and modern identity. Its vibrant green color and connection to Japanese minimalism make it a fashionable alternative to traditional tea, reflecting how young Iranians embrace global trends while redefining their own cultural tastes.

© Reuters