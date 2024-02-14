Red-crowned cranes, designated as a Japanese special national treasure, interact during mating season on their snow-covered feeding grounds in the Hokkaido village of Tsurui on Thursday.© Kyodo
Mating game
©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation
Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)
Sign Up
Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation
Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.
Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)
No Comment
Login to comment