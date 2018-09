Mayor Conan

American comedian Conan O’Brien, right, jokes with Akio Matsumoto, mayor of Hokuei in Tottori Prefecture, in front of "Conan Station" on Friday after he was made honorary mayor for a day. O'Brien also helped cook 1,200 Aussie beef burgers for the townspeople (photo below). O'Brien and Matsumoto have bantering for the past two weeks ever since O'Brien learned that Hokuei is also known as “Conan Town” (after anime/manga "Detective Conan," whose creator was born in Hokuei).

