Image: Chris Jung/NurPhoto/Reuters
picture of the day

Mech-Mind Robotics

Industry professionals and visitors explore the Mech-Mind Robotics booth during the second day of the Smart Factory & Automation World 2026 (AW 2026) at Coex in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. This year's exhibition, the largest in its history, features 500 companies from 24 countries, including South Korea, China, Japan, Germany, and the United States, showcasing cutting-edge AI-driven autonomous manufacturing, robotics, and smart factory solutions across 2,300 booths. The event serves as Asia's premier industrial platform for the latest advancements in smart manufacturing and industrial intelligence.

© Reuters

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

