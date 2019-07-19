Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
picture of the day

Message for Abe

Protesters denounce the Japanese government's decision on its exports to South Korea at a rally in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Saturday. The signs read: "No Abe."

Grow up!

You know a person has done his job for his country just by looking how many protests there are in other countries. Is just the cost of doing one works in return of seeking benefits for one own country against others. SK can keep hating him while Abe gather more supportings in his own country.

If you are loved by your enemies then you are just doing it wrong or not doing your job. Your enemies usually want one who is soft and easy to push around.

