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Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
picture of the day

Message for Takaichi

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People hold placards at an anti-war rally ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to the White House to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, in front of the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday night.

© Reuters

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