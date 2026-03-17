Message for Takaichi

People hold placards at an anti-war rally ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to the White House to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, in front of the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday night.© Reuters
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A smarter way for travelers to book a licensed guide in Japan!
Japan is famous for doing things efficiently, if not downright bureaucratically, so it is a little surprising how inefficient booking a private guide can be. Travelers often end up juggling emails, waiting for confirmations, and trying to find a guide who is both qualified and enthusiastic.
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