Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: ©Miss Hooters Japan Contest 2018
picture of the day

Miss Hooters Japan Contest

0 Comments

Fifteen employees of Hooters Japan pose at the "Miss Hooters Japan Contest 2018" in Shibuya this week, an annual event which decides the top active Hooters girls (from the staff working at Hooters nationwide). The event, which was live streamed by LINE LIVE, attracted 262,000 viewers. The winner of the Grand Prix was Nanako K (photo below), from the Akasaka Hooters branch. She will participate at the Hooters International Championships in the U.S. in May.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Art & Culture

5 Tokyo Classes To Guide You Through The World Of Japanese Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Beyond Takai and Yasui: Japanese Vocab to Watch Out for While Shopping

GaijinPot Blog

A New Challenge: Changes to Elementary School English in Japan for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Golden Week In Tokyo: 10 Things To Do If You’re Stuck In The City

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

LGBT

Eagle Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

History

Sawara

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN