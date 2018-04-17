Fifteen employees of Hooters Japan pose at the "Miss Hooters Japan Contest 2018" in Shibuya this week, an annual event which decides the top active Hooters girls (from the staff working at Hooters nationwide). The event, which was live streamed by LINE LIVE, attracted 262,000 viewers. The winner of the Grand Prix was Nanako K (photo below), from the Akasaka Hooters branch. She will participate at the Hooters International Championships in the U.S. in May.

