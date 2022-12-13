Winner of the Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg, representing Germany, center, poses for a photo together with the runner-ups, from left: Natalia Lopez Cardona from Colombia, Stephany Amado Cabo Verde, Tatiana Calmell from Peru and Celinee Santos Frias representing the Dominican Republic, at the 60th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo.© Reuters
Jack
Half the judges were Japanese. Nice to see so many Asians in the top five even though they are a minority in the world.