Photo: REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
picture of the day

Miss International 2022

Winner of the Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg, representing Germany, center, poses for a photo together with the runner-ups, from left: Natalia Lopez Cardona from Colombia, Stephany Amado Cabo Verde, Tatiana Calmell from Peru and Celinee Santos Frias representing the Dominican Republic, at the 60th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo.

Half the judges were Japanese. Nice to see so many Asians in the top five even though they are a minority in the world.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

