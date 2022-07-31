Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Misty metro hop

3 Comments

People cool off at a cooling mist spot on Monday in Tokyo. Hot weather continues in the metropolitan area as the temperature is expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), according to Japan's meteorological bureau.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Take your masks off!

Some people just follow like sheep.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

https://www.mhlw.go.jp/content/mask_communitysetting.pdf

Mask Use ｜Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan Government of Japan｜厚生労働省 (mhlw.go.jp)

It is clear and generally common sense advice. Seems many still don't understand, or just have their brains switched to stand by.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Cool photo! But they need to social distance.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

