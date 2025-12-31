A man throws a banknote before praying at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday.© Reuters
Money and prayer
©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.
Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected
Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.
Read more about the two-day route that offers a blueprint for discovering Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit.
No Comment
Login to comment